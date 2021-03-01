The stable OxygenOS 11 update complete with Android 11 is now officially rolling out for the OnePlus Nord after a couple of months of testing and beta builds.

Given how long that fans have waited for patches in recent months, this is a big bonus especially as the Android 12 Developer Preview phase has recently opened up. The OxygenOS 11 stable update was officially announced for the OnePlus Nord on the OnePlus Forums, with no real surprises for those that were already enrolled in the beta phase.

At around 3GB in size, this is a fairly large update, and considering that Android 11 includes some fairly substantial new features along with OxygenOS 11 visual and performance tweaks, it should really be expected.

OxygenOS 11 with Android 11 for OnePlus Nord changelog

System Update to Android 11 version The brand-new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display) Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Brand-new shelf UI Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect

Gallery Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience



If you haven’t enrolled upon the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta program, you should soon see the stable update begin rolling out over the next couple of days and weeks — provided you have the OnePlus Nord that is. There are reports that the OTA update is already available via Oxygen Updater, which might make it easier to get a taste of Android 11 on your device.

