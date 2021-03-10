The latest virtual exhibit for Google Arts & Culture and YouTube takes a look at the history of electronic music from its inventors, artists, sounds, and technology. Google also built a fun AR Synth experience that lets you create a tune.

More than 50 international institutions, record labels, festivals and industry experts have come together to capture the crucial role electronic music plays within wider culture, from the WDR Studio for Electronic Music to Blacktronika to the “Diva of the Diodes” Suzanne Ciani.

The new Music, Makers & Machines experience features 250 online exhibitions, an extensive archive of photos, videos, 360° tours, and 3D-scanned objects, including synthesizers and the door of Berlin’s legendary Tresor techno club.

Besides learning, you can also create with Google offering an AR Synth experience to “mix and match five famous synthesizers in a virtual electronic music studio.”

This web-based experiment is available in augmented reality for Android devices, while everyone else (iOS + desktop web) can access it in 3D. You’re taken to a blank void to place instruments and compose patterns by tapping the grid in front of instruments. There’s a play/pause bottom on top and the ability to get a random pattern or delete. You can also zoom in to get a detailed look at everything.

The experience is somewhat more fun in AR, where you get to place the synthesizers in your real-life environment.

Create your own electronic music with #ARSynth, a new experiment from @GoogleArts. Mix and match the sounds of 5 different famous synthesizers and become your very own at-home DJ → https://t.co/iDxdnPMwJy 🎶 pic.twitter.com/cFi816NEvj — Google (@Google) March 10, 2021

