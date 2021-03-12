The last “true” Note has to be considered the Galaxy Note 9, as it had almost everything that hardcore fans desired and deserved. But Samsung’s old or previous update schedule means that the Galaxy Note 9 will never officially get Android 11.

This travesty has spurred on the developer of Noble ROM to produce an “unofficial” Android 11 build for the Galaxy Note 9, and in the process gives long-time users the latest stable OS build. To put things into perspective, the Galaxy Note 9 launched some three months after the OnePlus 6 — which is set to get updated to Android 11 at some point within the next 12 months.

Sure, OnePlus will be slow to push that update to the OnePlus 6, but like the Note 9, it’s still more than capable of running Android 11. The Galaxy Note 9, conversely, has no official route or way of getting updated, and Samsung has confirmed several times that it has no plans to bring Android 11 to the device. That means that if you don’t want to upgrade, you’re either stuck with Android 10 or you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Enter Noble ROM from developer AlexisXDA, who has not only ported Android 11 but the very lastest One UI 3.1 build from newer devices over to the Galaxy Note 9. It includes all of the trappings of Samsung’s Android 11 build, but with some extra usability and customization features that tinkerers will adore. You can remove features and pre-installed apps too, which is enough of a reason for many to use a custom ROM in the first place.

You can check out the full list of features available below:

SM-N96xF/FD supported.

Based on official OneUI 3.1 N10+ (FUBD) mixed with N10 Lite (EUB3) with March Security Patches.

All OneUI 3.1 functions have been ported, nothing is from OneUI 2.5.

Odexed, Hardly Debloated and added some tweaks for best performance and better battery.

Added some tweaks in order to have the best smoothness and general performance!

Make your ROM! OUR aroma allows you to select everything you want to have on your phone in order to improve the user experience!

Disabled RMM Lock.

Google Pay working (Hide it with Magisk)

Secure Folder working

S21 Wallpapers

ALT Z Life stuffs ported from A51/A71

Useful Cards section enabled in Messages Apps

Improved zoom quality in gallery

Useful cards tab enabled in messages

Night mode zoom on camera.

Night mode on hyperlapse.

Enabled Dolby on Game.

Power key in notification panel.

Samsung App Lock.

iOS 14 Emoji’s selectable in aroma.

S10 Multiple Wallpapers. (coming soon with a separated zip)

New Good Lock 2021 selectable in aroma

One of the biggest bonuses is that this particular ROM even includes the March 2021 security patch, which gives your Galaxy Note 9 some added protection. It’s not without issue though, as certain features within the camera app are not functional at this stage.

If you want to get started, you can find the full installation instructions in the Noble ROM thread along with all the .zip files required. We might even try installing Nobile ROM on our own Galaxy Note 9 to see just how Android 11 runs on the older hardware.

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: