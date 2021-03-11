From getting major Android releases that improve privacy first to monthly patches and the Titan M chip, security is often an under-discussed selling point of Pixel phones. The latest security advantage sees Pixel devices on Android 11 get Common Criteria’s Mobile Device Fundamentals Protection Profile certification.

Companies turn to independent certifications to verify their product’s security claims. Common Criteria (CC) is behind the Mobile Device Fundamentals (MDF) Protection Profile that many regulated industries require devices have to ensure corporate data is “backed by the strongest possible protections.”

The certification, performed by an authorized lab, looks at “real-world threats facing both consumers and businesses.” This includes network eavesdropping and attack, physical access, malicious or flawed applications, and persistent presence. Google’s Pixel devices counter these threats with:

Last month, all currently supported Pixel devices (3 and later) running Android 11 completed the MDF security certification. Google says it’s the first manufacturer to be certified on the latest OS, while only two others in recent years have continually been certified on every OS version: Samsung, and Apple. Meanwhile, Google is working to make it easier for other OEM partners to meet these security requirements by making them a part of AOSP.

Besides the business advantages, Google explains how regular customers benefit and commits to continually achieving this certification:

We believe in making security & privacy accessible to all of our users. This is why we take care to ensure that Pixel devices meet or exceed these certification standards. We’re committed to meeting these standards moving forward, so you can rest assured that your Pixel phone comes with top-of-the-line security built in, from the moment you turn it on.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: