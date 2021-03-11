The rollout of Android 11 has been remarkably quick so far, but that’s thanks especially to Samsung being far ahead of its original schedule. LG, on the other hand, has only rolled out the update to one device, and the company’s official schedule paints a picture that’s even grimmer.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the LG V60 ThinQ, the company’s 2020 flagship, got its Android 11 update in the United States following some rollouts around the globe. However, that’s the only update we’ll probably see for a bit.

An official schedule posted to LG’s German website confirms seven smartphones from the company set to get Android 11 this year. Those devices include:

LG Velvet 5G

LG Velvet 4G

LG G8X

LG G8S

LG Wing

LG K52

LG K42

That’s a short list compared to LG’s 2019-2020 releases, but it could be worse. What’s especially unfortunate about this list is that most of these phones won’t be seeing updates any time soon. The LG Velvet 5G, at least the one sold in Germany, is set to get Android 11 sometime around April of this year, so give or take a month.

After that, the next phone on the schedule is the LG G8X, released in 2019. That phone is set to pick up Android 11 at some point in Q2 2021, meaning any time between April and June. In Q3, LG Velvet 4G, and LG G8S will get their updates as well.

Rounding out the schedule, LG says that Android 11 is coming to its budget K52 and K42 phones in Q4 2021. At the same time, the company’s most expensive 2020 release, the LG Wing, will also finally get its update.

We’re not going to pull any punches here — this is pathetic.

Most of LG’s schedule puts Android 11 updates after Android 12 is going to be on Pixels. Heck, unless the Q4 updates arrive early on in that time period, Samsung might roll out Android 12 first. There’s frankly no excuse for waiting this long. I wish LG would do better here, because I was actually really happy with the LG Velvet, V60, and even the Wing last year, but this is inexcusable.

Maybe it’s a good thing LG is considering the sale of its mobile business.

