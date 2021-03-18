All of today’s best deals are highlighted by the OnePlus 8 Smartphone bundled with Buds Z for $499. You’ll also be able to save on the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag at $24, as well as the Ultimate Ears FIT Earbuds at $199. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle OnePlus 8 with its Buds Z at $499

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with the Buds Z for $499. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $250 price cut when including the value of the earbuds and marks a new all-time low.

Even with the new OnePlus 9 series arriving next week, this discounted device is worth a look for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag falls to new low at $24

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tracker for $24. Down from its usual $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the second time on sale, and marks a new all-time low.

Having launched back in January, Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. Its SmartTag clips to everything from your keys to backpack, allowing you to quickly locate a missing item thanks to the companion smartphone app. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device.

Ultimate Ears Earbuds deliver a perfect in-ear fit for $199

Logitech’s official Amazon storefront currently offers the Ultimate Ears FITS True Wireless Earbuds for $199. Down from the usual $249 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low.

Sporting a true wireless design, Ultimate Ears FITS stand out from other earbuds on the market by achieving a perfect fit and listening experience every time. Touted as the world’s first custom-fit buds, these sport added sweat-resistance, immersive sound, and over 20-hour battery life.

