The OnePlus 9 Pro is set to make its debut in just over a week, and the company’s hype train is in full effect with teasers and, now, just a dump of images showing off the OnePlus 9 Pro in a mirror finish option called “Morning Mist.”

In a forum post this afternoon, OnePlus revealed a gallery of images that show the OnePlus 9 Pro in a new colorway. This new option, based on silver, is called “Morning Mist.” OnePlus explains that this new colorway slowly changes from a foggy look at the top of the device to a mirror finish at the bottom, also transitioning from silver to black at the edges.

Morning Mist is the first time we use gradient refraction for the CMF. The film coating on the back transitions from a 60-degree level of mist or diffusion at the top to 20 degrees at the bottom. The practical effect is that, by adding a reflective glass, it fades beautifully from a mist-like finish at the top to a mirror appearance at the bottom.

In renders, it’s certainly a looker, and in person, I’m sure it’s equally great. When I first saw the “Morning Mist” colorway for OnePlus 9 Pro, though, my first thought was that it’s got to be a massive fingerprint magnet. Just based on OnePlus’ description this phone is surely glossy, as all mirror finish phones are. I’m sure some people will enjoy that, but it’s a serious shame to see OnePlus throwing away the excellent matte finish of its OnePlus 8, 7, and heck even 6T devices.













