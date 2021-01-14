To take advantage of the UWB tech in some of its recent smartphones, Samsung is launching the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ trackers this week.

The standard Galaxy SmartTag works a lot like a traditional Tile tracker. It connects over Bluetooth and tracks any object you attach it to, even if that happens to be a pet. Samsung says the SmartTag lasts for months on a single coin battery.

Bluetooth has a very short range, though, which is why the SmartTag can connect to other Galaxy smartphones in the area over an end-to-end encrypted network so you can find your SmartTag from a distance. This new network is powered by Galaxy smartphones already in the wild, no additional app required.

Beyond that, the SmartTag+ offers the same features but with the addition of UWB tech. This allows for much more accuracy when looking for your item. Instead of just telling you when you are getting closer, UWB can point you in the exact direction of your item, even using AR on your phone. Everything is powered by the Samsung SmartThings app, specifically by the SmartThings Find portion of the app.

The regular Galaxy SmartTag starts at $29 and is also offered in a two-pack from $49. Samsung is selling the Galaxy SmartTag+ from $39. Pre-orders start today.

