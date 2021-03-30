Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 is now available for Google Stadia

The latest update for Cyberpunk 2077, Patch 1.2, easily the most significant set of changes to the game to date, is now available for Google Stadia.

Throughout 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most hotly anticipated games, riding on the success of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3, the inclusion of Keanu Reeves, and the general popularity of the “cyberpunk” art style. However, the game also wound up being one of the buggiest games of the year, being outright unplayable on last-generation consoles.

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red released Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and most consoles, fixing literally hundreds of bugs and issues with the game. This particular update comes after weeks of delays due to the studio reportedly being hit with a ransomware attack.

A day later than other platforms, Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on Google Stadia, with a handful of its own platform-specific changes. If you’re interested in browsing through the massive amount of changes in Patch 1.2, CD Projekt Red has posted the full patch notes.

Stadia-specific: Improved stability throughout the title.

Fixed the missing SFX in crafting menus.

Re-implemented a missing prompt for taking a screenshot in I Don’t Wanna Hear It.

Fixed several graphical issues with lighting and cascade shadows.

Implemented missing numeric key prompts for AZERTY keyboards.

As with every other update to the game, you should simply need to launch — or relaunch if you were already in an active session when the patch went live — Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia to play with the new patch. There’s no lengthy update process, unlike other platforms where Patch 1.2 can be an over 40GB download.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: