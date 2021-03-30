Hitman 3 ‘Starter Pack’ now available for free on Stadia, Elder Scrolls free for 2 weeks

- Mar. 30th 2021 9:26 am PT

0

Stadia’s completely free offerings are expanding this week. Starting today, the Hitman 3 “Starter Pack” is now completely free to anyone through Stadia, no Pro subscription or special hardware needed.

Available starting today, the Hitman 3 free “Starter Pack” is a completely free-to-play version of the game that essentially serves as an extended demo. With the “Pack,” players can try out the game’s Dubai location completely free of charge starting today and through April 5. The tutorial levels and New Zealand mission from Hitman 2 are also a part of the free pack.

Everyone on Stadia can play the HITMAN – Free Starter Pack for free. You don’t even need a Stadia Pro account – just start playing right away. Both missions support full State Share functionality, so you can save and share your favorite scenarios and setups with friends on Stadia. Best of all, between March 30 and April 5 you can also play HITMAN 3’s Dubai location for free. 

Beyond that, Stadia is also offering up another freebie to Pro members. Starting on March 31, Elder Scrolls Online will be free for all Pro members until April 13. The free period includes “unfettered access” to Tamriel Unlimited and Morrowind.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3