Stadia’s completely free offerings are expanding this week. Starting today, the Hitman 3 “Starter Pack” is now completely free to anyone through Stadia, no Pro subscription or special hardware needed.

Available starting today, the Hitman 3 free “Starter Pack” is a completely free-to-play version of the game that essentially serves as an extended demo. With the “Pack,” players can try out the game’s Dubai location completely free of charge starting today and through April 5. The tutorial levels and New Zealand mission from Hitman 2 are also a part of the free pack.

Everyone on Stadia can play the HITMAN – Free Starter Pack for free. You don’t even need a Stadia Pro account – just start playing right away. Both missions support full State Share functionality, so you can save and share your favorite scenarios and setups with friends on Stadia. Best of all, between March 30 and April 5 you can also play HITMAN 3’s Dubai location for free.

Beyond that, Stadia is also offering up another freebie to Pro members. Starting on March 31, Elder Scrolls Online will be free for all Pro members until April 13. The free period includes “unfettered access” to Tamriel Unlimited and Morrowind.

