Official builds of LineageOS version 18.1, the Android 11 based update to the ever-popular third-party ROM, are becoming available for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, and OnePlus 8 series.

While Google’s phones have some of the longest life spans in the Android world — though the crown now belongs to Samsung — third-party ROMs like LineageOS can offer support well beyond the manufacturer’s end-of-support date. Another core benefit of LineageOS is a highly customizable experience that tries to stay close to the feeling of “pure” Android/AOSP.

LineageOS maintains a list of devices that they officially support, and this list was updated today to include seven new Android phones from Google, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Notably, all of these devices are marked in the official wiki as supporting version 18.1 of LineageOS, not the previous 17.1 branch that was based on Android 10. Digging a bit deeper, it seems that the arrival of these phones heralds the first releases of LineageOS 18.1. No official announcement of LineageOS 18.1 has been made so far, meaning this new release has yet to be formally confirmed.

It’s not just those seven devices that are getting LineageOS 18.1, as a whopping 63 previously supported devices are poised to gain the Android 11-based version of the ROM. Per the code, these builds are set to be done on a “weekly” basis, meaning it will still be a few days before the first official releases of LineageOS 18.1 are available for download for your favorite Android phone. To check whether or not a release of LineageOS 18.1 is available for your phone, find it in the official list of devices, click through, and find the “Get the builds here” link.

Here’s the full list of devices currently getting upgraded from LineageOS 17.1 to 18.1:

Essential PH-1

F(x)tec Pro¹

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi, Repartitioned)

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

LeEco Le Max2

LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elite

LG G2 (AT&T)

LG G2 (Canadian)

LG G2 (International)

LG G2 (T-Mobile)

LG G5 (International)

LG G5 (T-Mobile)

LG G5 (US Unlocked)

LG V20 (AT&T)

LG V20 (Global)

LG V20 (Sprint)

LG V20 (T-Mobile)

LG V20 (US Unlocked)

LG V20 (Verizon) Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7 Play

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Power

Motorola Moto One

Motorola Moto X4

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

Nextbit Robin

Nokia 6.1 (2018)

OnePlus 3 / 3T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus One

Pocophone Poco F1

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) Samsung Galaxy S4 Active

Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Sony Xperia XA2

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi MIX

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Redmi 7

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: