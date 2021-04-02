The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s most expensive smartphone ever at $969, but so far buyers have only had access to the top-end $1,069 version of the device. Now, we’ve confirmed with OnePlus that the OnePlus 9 Pro with 128GB of storage won’t be launching in the US for a little while longer.

After the launch event earlier this month confirmed the price would start at $969, pre-orders and today’s official launch saw the phone for sale without that sub-$1,000 price. For obvious reasons, that was confusing to quite a lot of people.

Speaking with OnePlus, we were able to confirm that the $969, 128GB model of the OnePlus 9 Pro is, indeed, not yet for sale in the US. OnePlus says that it will be available in North America “in the future,” but there’s no timeline for that launch. OnePlus did not give a reason for the delayed launch, though, but did confirm that the 256GB OnePlus 9 is currently “sold out” in the US, but will be back in stock in the future.

In the meantime, it’s not like OnePlus 9 Pro buyers are getting a bad deal. The extra $100 buys double the storage and 50% more RAM at 12GB instead of 8GB. Still, it can still be frustrating for those on a budget. $100 is $100 no matter how you slice it.

