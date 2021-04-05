While not as packed as last month’s quiet Feature Drop, the April security patch is rolling out today to address bugs on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5.

There are 19 issues resolved in the April security patch dated 2021-04-01 and 18 for 2021-04-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the last Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 3 security fixes and 5 functional updates. The Verizon build for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G was not released simultaneously.

Pixel 5: RQ2A.210405.005 (All carriers except Verizon) — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 4a 5G: RQ2A.210405.005 (All carriers except Verizon) — Factory Image — OTA

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: