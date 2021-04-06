Besides integrating Chat and Rooms with Gmail, Google recently introduced minor yet delightful animations when swiping away emails in the list view on Android.

The Gmail mobile apps have long offered “Mail swipe actions” to quickly archive, delete, mark as read/unread, move to, and snooze messages. It’s a very convenient way to triage your inbox. Each gesture is already distinguished by a background color, but Google is now animating the icon to provide a further confirmation of the action.

For example, mark as read closes the envelope’s fold, while archive moves the arrow into a box. Deleting raises the trash can lid, moving sees another arrow action, and snooze spins the clock. It’s absolutely a tiny detail but whimsical, and these animations join how Gmail for Android in February added confirmatory vibration feedback to prevent accidental swipes.

Be sure to have the latest Gmail for Android update (version 2021.03.07) from last week installed to get these swipe animations. It’s not available on the iOS app.

