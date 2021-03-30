Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has been rapidly iterating on Meet, given the demand for enterprise video conferencing. The company also made Google Meet free for personal Gmail accounts, and is now extending the availability of longer calls to June 2021.

Last March, Google said premium “Hangouts” — at the time — Meet features would be free for all G Suite customers rather than restricting some capabilities to higher (paid) tiers. This includes 250-person meetings, internal live streaming, and saving call recordings to Drive.

When Meet went free for regular users and was integrated with Gmail a month later, Google said it wouldn’t enforce a 60-minute time limit on calls until September 30. That deadline was then extended to March 31, 2021.

Ahead of tomorrow, Google is again “continuing” the free Gmail version of Meet until June 30. With this change, there should be no disruption to how consumers video call with Google products. The last extended time period was aimed at the holiday season, and this one takes users into the summer.

We’re continuing unlimited #GoogleMeet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through June 2021 for Gmail accounts → https://t.co/fqBTmoNPBW pic.twitter.com/Ax0fmbRvqr — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 30, 2021

More about Google Meet:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: