In 2020, Samsung announced that it would provide three years of major updates and monthly security patches to its Galaxy S, Note, and foldable devices. Now, that same policy is expanding to the world’s most popular Android smartphone series, with the Galaxy A52 getting three years of Android support.

Samsung’s Android update policy delivers two years of monthly security updates and major Android updates and two more years of quarterly or biannual security patches. Starting with its flagship lineups, Samsung expanded that policy greatly by adding a third year of monthly patches and major Android updates. That newer policy, though, only applied to Galaxy S, Note, and Z devices.

With the 2021 Galaxy A series, Samsung is expanding that update commitment to much more affordable smartphones. The update expansion starts with the Galaxy A52 5G, which Samsung confirmed will see three years of major Android updates and “regular” security patches, likely monthly patches. After that point, the device will drop down to “regular” security updates, likely biannual, for a fourth year. These are just the minimum, though. Samsung could and in some cases has expanded updates a bit further.

What about the Galaxy A42, A32, A12, and A02s? They’ll still get two years of major Android updates and “regular,” again likely monthly, security updates, then an additional two years of security updates after that at a slower pace.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G goes on sale in the US later this week on April 9, and it’s one of the company’s best-equipped mid-range phones to date at $499.

