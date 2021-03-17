The next wave of affordable Samsung smartphones has arrived in the form of the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

After leaks and rumors, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 with some notable hardware improvements and a taste of some normally “high-end” components and extras.

Let’s start with the Galaxy A52 and A52, which comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display clocked at 90 or 120Hz. There’s 4, 6, or 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 720G or 750G chipset – which comes with the 5G version. A fairly decent 4,500mAh battery is also included.

The Galaxy A72 comes with a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000mAh battery, and it too includes 6 or 8GB of RAM but utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Storage is available on both units at a base 128GB or 256GB option, but you can expand up to 1TB via microSD card.





The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G include rear quad camera setups that consist of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. While the Galaxy A72 packs in a 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and impressive 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom lens.

All three handsets include a 32-megapixel selfie camera within the punch-hole. Other notables include in-display fingerprint scanners, plus an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating – something other affordable Android devices simply can’t offer. Disappointingly, there is no 3.5mm headphone port on the Galaxy A52 nor A72.

You’ll be able to pick up the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. Pricing starts at €349 for the A52, €429 for the A52 5G, and €449 for the A72.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: