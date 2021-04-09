One of my go-to Chromebooks over the past year has been HP’s Chromebook x360 14c and now, it’s getting a 2021 refresh with updated chips and faster storage, too.

The 2021 version of the HP Chromebook x360 14c is essentially the same product that was released last year. It has a 14-inch touchscreen display on a 2-in-1 hinge and with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, and some powerful speakers on either side of the keyboard tuned by Bang & Olufson. It also has the same useful webcam privacy switch and charges over USB-C.

What’s new this year? First, HP has upgraded the chip inside from Intel’s 10th Gen processors to the 11th Gen counterparts, all for the same $499 and up price point. The mainstream model, sold at Best Buy, comes in at $649 with an Intel Core i3 chip.

HP Chromebook x360 14c is also getting an improved storage solution for 2021. That mainstream model is getting a free upgrade from 64GB eMMC storage to 128GB PCIe SSD storage. HP offers up to 256GB SSD storage on the lineup.

HP starts sales of its 2021 Chromebook 14c later this month from Best Buy and through its website.

