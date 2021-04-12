Magisk v22.1 is now available for tinkerers and the true Android enthusiasts wanting “full” control of their tech with the update adding some notable new features – but for those still clinging on to older Android devices, we have some bad news, as Magisk v22.1 will be the very last to support some of the oldest versions available.

Developer topjohnwu confirmed on Twitter that Magisk v22.1 will be the last major version to support Android Jellybean and KitKat — versions 4.1-4.3.1 and 4.4-4.4.4 respectively. Future versions will only support Lollipop 5.0+ or higher. That is undoubtedly a blow for some of you out there rocking ancient hardware, but it’s undoubtedly a timesaving exclusion for the development process.

Other notables include some fairly modest changes and tweaks as you’d expect from an incremental update such as this. Barely any are what you’d call “user-facing” and look to be limited to just under-the-hood. You can check out the full changelog below:

[App] Prevent multiple installation sessions running in parallel

[App] Prevent OutOfMemory crashes when checking boot signature on PXA boot images

[General] Proper cgroup migration implementation

[General] Rewrite log writer from scratch, should resolve any crashes and deadlocks

[General] Many scripts updates fixing regressions

[MagiskHide] Prevent possible deadlock when signal arrives

[MagiskHide] Partial match process names if necessary

[MagiskBoot] Preserve and patch AVB 2.0 structures/headers in boot images

[MagiskBoot] Properly strip out data encryption flags

[MagiskBoot] Prevent possible integer overflow

[MagiskInit] Fix sepolicy.rule mounting strategy

mounting strategy [resetprop] Always delete existing ro. props before updating. This will fix bootloops that could be caused by modifying device fingerprint properties.

All of the download links and further information can be found on the official GitHub project pages for Magisk v22.1. If you are already running Magisk Manager, the update should already be available to download.

