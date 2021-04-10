LG Velvet gets Android 11 in the US, Verizon first in line

- Apr. 10th 2021 6:03 pm PT

0

The LG Velvet is also the company’s last mainstream premium smartphone, but even with the company pulling its resources from the smartphone business, updates are still rolling out. This week, Android 11 was spotted rolling out to the LG Velvet in the United States.

Around 7 months after the update rolled out to Pixels, LG is now rolling out Android 11 to its Velvet in the US, with the update showing up first on Verizon Wireless. The Velvet, not sold unlocked in the US, will need to wait for carrier approval before getting Android 11 update in each of its variants. Verizon just happens to be first in line.

What’s new in Android 11 on the Velvet? Aside from Google’s own changes such as notification improvements, Verizon lists out a collection of other tweaks. Most notably, users can now record video by long-pressing on the shutter button for short periods of time with Burst Mode accessible from a drag.

The update is rolling out now and, if LG holds up to its promise, this won’t be the phone’s last update.

More on LG:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
LG

LG

LG Electronics is a South Korean-based company that makes different products that work with the Android and Google platforms
LG Velvet

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3