One week ago, Google announced its developer conference with an elaborate “punchcard” puzzle to reveal the dates and free, virtual nature. The Google I/O 2021 homepage has now been updated with a countdown and game to pass the time.

Google I/O 2021 will kick off in 33 days, 22 hours, 43 minutes, and 13 seconds… Similar to past years, Google stylized the I/O 2021 countdown with digits first loading as an outline before filling out. The description reads:

Connect with developers from around the world at this year’s virtual Google I/O for thoughtful discussions, hands-on learning with Google experts, and a first look at our latest developer products.

Meanwhile, you’ll notice some green, blue, yellow, and red dots floating around. Tapping one will slide you to the very bottom of the page, where you can play a game of breakout. You have an unlimited number of projectile balls to break the 64 dots.

You’ll quickly notice that the first hit just turns the shape into an outline. Some of these circles have letters and symbols. The goal is to break and collect all of them. This will form “PIONEERS();” in the bottom-left corner of the screen, which can be entered in the Chrome Dev Tools console to earn a new badge, which was also awarded after the main punchcard puzzle.

More about Google I/O:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: