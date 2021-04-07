After canceling entirely last year, Google today announced that I/O 2021 will be virtual and free to attend. The conference is historically held in May and where Google makes announcements about its biggest developer platforms.

This includes Android — with the developer preview switching over to beta, Chrome, and Google Assistant. In 2019, the conference was home to a mid-year Made by Google hardware event that saw the Pixel 3a/XL and Nest Hub Max announced, as well as the unified “Google Nest” brand.

In going virtual, I/O is following Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC, June 7-11) and Microsoft Build (May 25-27). It’s usually held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View right across the Googleplex headquarters. The concert venue’s main stage is used for the keynote and other big talks, while the parking lot is covered in tents for sessions.

Google last year took the unprecedented step of not hosting an event whatsoever in light of COVID-19 and surrounding restrictions. The Android team did hold a multi-week event later on in the summer, and other teams hosted smaller events.

In announcing the existence of I/O 2021, Google — like in past years — is shielding the actual dates behind a puzzle. This year’s “punchcard” is available here.

“Sophie Germain” Spell out “Hello World” using a punchcard “Ada Lovelace” Complete the punchcard Complete Complete “Grace Hopper” Arrange cards back-to-front: blue, red, orange, green “Christine Darden” In progress





















To get where we’re going, we have to start at the beginning. Pick a card at https://t.co/Y3YK9NGcKm pic.twitter.com/8NmnLBigzv — Google Developers (@googledevs) April 7, 2021

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: