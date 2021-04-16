All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone at a new all-time low of $190. That’s alongside Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds for $90 and Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Bulb at $42. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone drops to lowest price yet at $190

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 5.4 Android Smartphone for $190. Down from its usual $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and is a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable discount on the recently launched handset.

Centered around a 6.39-inch HD+ screen, Nokia 5.4 arrives with hole punch camera design on the front that enables facial unlock features. Around back there’s a rear fingerprint scanner alongside a 48MP quad-camera array. Other notable features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, dual SIM card support, and a headphone jack.

Sennheiser’s latest True Wireless Earbuds are down to a new low of $90

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $90. Typically fetching as much as $200, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. As one of the most recent additions to Sennheiser’s stable of earbuds, this true wireless pair is backed by 7mm dynamic drivers to achieve the brand’s signature sound. You’ll also be able to count on seven-hour battery life that steps up to 20, thanks to the bundled USB-C charging case. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app completes the package.

Philips Hue Bluetooth color smart bulb drops to $42

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $42. Usually selling for $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year and is one of the first discounts of the year.

Armed with multicolor lighting capabilities, this Philips Hue bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. Having your choice between the two connectivity options means you can use the bulb by itself, or pair with a hub and the rest of the Hue ecosystem down the road. You’ll even find HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility.

