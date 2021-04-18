At the end of last year, Google One added a VPN on higher-tier plans to help build out the subscription offering. Still only available on Android, the Google One app is working on the ability to “block internet if VPN disconnects.”

Update: The “Block internet if VPN disconnects” preference is live, but oddly placed in Google One’s “Settings” tab rather than the dedicated page under “Advanced VPN settings.”

If your device is restarted, the VPN will try to reconnect automatically. Before it reconnects, your internet connection won’t be blocked or protected.

Meanwhile, system Settings does not recognize this app-level capability as an “Always-on VPN,” with “Block connections without VPN” not controllable from there.

Version 1.92 of Google One for Android adds strings for a setting to “block internet if VPN disconnects.” It’s currently listed as a “beta” and meant to ensure that browsing history is always routed through the virtual private network. If the connection is disrupted, traffic will cease until the VPN reconnects.

Additionally, upon device restart, the “VPN will try to reconnect automatically,” though that’s already the behavior today. This upcoming preference comes as VPNs on Android already feature options for “Always-on VPN” and “Block connections without VPN.” However, they cannot be enabled “if you’ve set up a VPN through an app.” Google One is now working to remedy that.

<string name=”ppn_safe_disconnect_beta”>[Beta] Block internet if VPN disconnects</string> <string name=”ppn_safe_disconnect_description”>Internet access is restored once the VPN reconnects</string>

This setting will likely appear when you tap “View details” on the “Online protection with a VPN” card. Currently, the only advanced VPN option is a reminder how you can generate a quick settings toggle.

<string name=”ppn_safe_disconnect_dialog_content”>”Your internet will be blocked if the VPN disconnects. <br/><br/> If your device is restarted, the VPN will try to reconnect automatically. Before it reconnects, your internet connection won’t be blocked or protected. <br/><br/> Once the VPN is connected, <img src=vpn_icon> </img> will appear at the top of your screen.”</string>

Google One 1.92 is rolling out now via the Play Store, but the block internet setting is not yet live.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: