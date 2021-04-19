Google Photos growing AI-generated Memories collections now has a new church-centric “Silent Reflection” grouping for you to enjoy — provided you have pictures of places of worship.

We’ve seen all kinds of collections crop up as Google pushes them to Photos users, but the “Silent Reflection” option offers a closer look at images of Churches and places of worship. We can’t confirm if the new collection includes the likes of mosques, synagogues, or temples but it’s highly likely to be the case.

It’s not the most perfect Memory collection though, as a few medieval buildings I personally have taken pictures of — which are definitely not churches — seem to have slipped the net and found their way into my Silent Reflection selection. Google might need to tweak it a little, but overall it’s pretty neat, even more so when you live in a country that seemingly has a 700-year-old church on just about every street corner. With places of worship normally peaceful locations for quiet reflection, “Silent Reflection” kind of makes sense as a name for this latest addition.









Obviously, this latest Memories collection has surfaced images of churches given that many parts of Europe are predominantly Christian. We’d imagine that if you live in a region that is predominantly Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Sikh, or any other religion for that matter, you’ll get various regional places of worship images in the Google Photos Silent Reflection grouping.

With that in mind, provided you do have some images that meet the criteria, Google Photos should soon start rolling out the “Silent Reflection” collection on your personal accounts over the coming days. So now might be the time to check the app for yourself.

