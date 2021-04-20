YouTube Select allows brands to place advertising on the site’s top videos and channels. Google is now expanding what YouTube Select offers with seasonal sponsorships that will be available quarterly.

Following last year’s rebrand from Google Preferred, YouTube Select’s upfront slate will be complemented by seasonal sponsorships that focus “on what’s prominent in culture during that time of year.” Examples include Summer Wellness, Women in Music (during Women’s History Month), and Mother’s Day.

The latter reflects surges in gift shopping and allows ads on top mom creator and celebrity channels. Similarly, Black Music Appreciation Month in June will see placement in front of relevant playlists. In Q4, YouTube will offer a sustainability seasonal package for “companies with strong commitments to building a better planet for everyone.”

And most importantly, the breadth of the seasonal slate means advertisers have a much wider variety of opportunities to celebrate diverse communities and topics, and reach their audiences where they are watching.

Meanwhile, upfront offerings include NFL Game Day All Access, the Summer Game Fest, and The Game Awards. The former will allow the “opportunity to sponsor the show for multiple episodes during the regular season and postseason,” while the latter includes in-show integrations.

There’s also YouTube Greenlight, which sees creators “pitch an original series ideas based on specific advertisers goals.”

The sponsorship includes a custom creator pitch session, a fully funded creator original series with integrations and paid promotion across YouTube.

