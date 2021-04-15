YouTube TV on the web now lets you control playback speed

In addition to now showing movie purchases from the Google Play Store, the YouTube TV website now offers playback speed controls. A staple of the main YouTube service, this small addition is not yet available on the Android or iOS apps.

Available for both recorded (DVR) and live streaming content, tap the gear icon in the bottom-right corner. “Speed” is now the first menu item with standard increments available: 0.25, 0.5, 0.75, Normal, 1.25, 1.5, 1.75, and 2.

Recently added to the web (via Android Police) and now widely available, playback speed controls help YouTube TV achieve feature parity with other instances of the YouTube player. It will presumably also be available for the mobile clients in the future, and comes as speeding up videos and podcasts is a common habit today.

The user interface and experience for YouTube TV is quite mature at this point. That said, Google plans to introduce an add-on that allows for 4K streaming and offline downloads of DVR content. It has yet to detail how much that will cost.

More about YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: