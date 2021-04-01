YouTube TV will now surface and let you watch the movies you’ve purchased across all Google services in its interface. Besides access, you can also search and buy/rent from one entertainment app.

It starts with a new “Purchased” section joining Shows, Movies, Sports, and Events in the Library tab on mobile. On the web, “Recordings & Purchases” are now combined with a new tab at the bottom of the page. You can simply sort alphabetically or by “Recently purchased.”

Tapping opens a details screen that’s identical to over-the-air and cable content. This includes an About description, Lead Cast page, and useful Similar recommendations. Playing the video opens the same player UI with “YouTube Movies” listed as the originating channel.

TV shows are notably excluded here today, and comes as Google Play Movies & TV — Google TV in the US — and YouTube share the same purchase infrastructure.

Meanwhile, when searching for films, “YouTube Movies” will be presented as a purchase option alongside any VOD channels or saved recordings. Previously, you’d be prompted to open the YouTube app for content that was not available in the cord-cutting service.

This ability to watch movies in YouTube TV is already live in Android, iOS, and the web today, though Apple’s platform does not let you make purchases, presumably to avoid giving the iPhone and iPad manufacturer a content cut. It’s also available on YouTube TV apps for smart televisions.

More about YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: