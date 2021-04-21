Chrome OS 90 rolling out: Live Caption, Diagnostics app, and more

Following the desktop update last week, Chrome OS 90 is beginning to roll out today. There are a handful of usability enhancements in this release, which will be available over the coming days.

Chrome OS 90 introduces a Diagnostics app that can be accessed by searching the launcher. After identifying your device model, the Battery section notes capacity, health, cycle count, and current, with the ability to “Run Discharge test.”

The CPU card starts by noting the exact processor and features a graph broken down by user and system activity. There’s also current usage as a percentage, temperature, and current with a CPU test also available. Memory is last with its own test. At any time, users can “Save session log” to share with support.

After launching on desktop, Live Caption will soon be available in Chrome OS. Go to device Settings (app) and scroll down to “Accessibility” under “Advanced.” At the very bottom of the “Manage accessibility features” page is Captions. Live Caption can be enabled here with speech files downloaded to make possible local processing. Afterward, it will be available in the Media controls panel. This capability will be fully available in the coming weeks.

The Launcher can now show inline results for weather, word definitions, stock prices, and simple calculations. This means you don’t have to perform a full Google Search that opens in a new tab.

A Scan app allows users to directly digitize documents and photos from their printer over Wi-Fi or USB connection. You can choose the device, file type, and resolution.

Google is letting Works With Chromebook certified docks (and other accessories) be updated through Chrome OS.

By default, Google Maps and YouTube now open as standalone app windows rather than tabs. Right-clicking on the app icon in the shelf lets you quickly change the behavior.

From the Drive folder in Files, it’s now possible to enable offline access for Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Google has deprecated the AMR-NB, AMR-WB, and GSM audio codecs due to low usage. Access can be temporarily restored with: chrome://flags/#deprecate-low-usage-codecs

