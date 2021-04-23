Google detailed the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G’s HDR+ with bracketing advancements in a research blog post today. As part of that, the company linked to a gallery demonstrating the camera technology and one of those shots includes a photo taken by the Pixel 5a 5G.

The model of the phone in the Google Photos info panel (and EXIF data) is just the “Google Pixel 5a.” For comparison, the phone it replaces is fully the “Google Pixel 4a (5G).” This might suggest that the “5G” is purely branding and that there will not be a regular non-4G “5a” phone.

Otherwise, the shot is dated October 1, 2020, and taken by the ultlrawide angle lens at f/2.2 (thanks, Cstark). The scene, taken from an elevated footbridge, is of a street with several vehicles and pedestrians. From the movie theater, we know this is in Taiwan, where Pixel development occurs. The 5a will presumably continue using the same dual-sensor array and support HDR+ with bracketing in the main camera, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode.

The existence — and name — of the 5a 5G — was made official two weeks ago by Google to counter rumors of its cancellation. Since then, we’ve reported that the phone is set to run on same Snapdragon 765G. It’s widely expected to look the same as the 4a 5G, but be slightly taller and thicker, as well as a hair narrower. The same 6.2-inch display with hole-punch camera and a thicker bottom bezel should still be in use.

Here’s the direct link to the Pixel 5a shot in Google Photos, and it will presumably be removed or have its metadata cleared soon.

The remaining shots in the gallery all have EXIF data belonging to existing phones (4, 4a 5G, and 5), but there is one device-less image that could also be from the Pixel 5a camera. It’s notably more recent and dated February 16 of this year.

