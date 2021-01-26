Since opening its first location in 2006, Google’s presence in Taiwan has grown significantly. To mark the 15th anniversary, Google has opened a new Taiwan campus that will be home to Pixel, Nest, and Chromecast hardware development.

Google says its workforce has grown ten times in the last five years, with six locations in Taiwan today. The company was said to have brought on around 2,000 HTC employees in 2018, with this month marking the third anniversary of that deal closing. New Taipei City is the site of the engineering hub, with this project announced two years ago:

This facility will enable our teams to collaborate, brainstorm and experiment with hardware prototypes. The space will also be used to develop our hardware products including Nest devices, Pixel phones, Chromecast and more.

It’s a multi-story building with a sizable lobby that has the usual set of cafes and Googler amenities, as well as a product demo room for guests. This hardware office joins a Taiwan data center that’s powered by a solar farm and Google Cloud region for third-party developers/services.

Despite just opening, Google is already planning another building on the same compound two years from now to accommodate future growth.









To give back to the local community, Google will be offering:

Internship roles in manufacturing engineering, Google Cloud, and Technical Program Management

An expanded Google Taiwan Student Associate program with scholarships

Free online development courses related to Hardware, Software and Cloud to give “potential candidates and interested individuals can gain practical skills and prepare themselves when interviewing for technical roles”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: