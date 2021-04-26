Twitter has begun making its Clubhouse-like “Spaces” available to more people — here’s how to disable notifications for them.

Given the sudden and immense popularity of Clubhouse, allowing people to listen live and even participate in conversations with people they consider to be thought leaders — or at least just interesting folks — it was only a matter of time before the app was copied. Twitter Spaces is just one of the many clones of Clubhouse, and it’s begun to be more available to more accounts.

Unfortunately, Twitter has opted to do a bit of growth hacking to draw interest in Spaces. Namely, if you follow someone on Twitter and they start a space, by default, you’ll get a notification to tune in. However you may feel about Twitter Spaces, the sudden launch of the feature has lead to many trying it out, and thus sending “[Person] is speaking” notifications you might not want. So here’s how to disable notifications for Twitter Spaces.

These instructions were written with Twitter for Android in mind, but a similar process should work with Twitter for iOS. Open the Twitter app’s settings Obviously, the first step in turning off these notifications is to open up the Twitter app on your phone. Next, open the settings page by tapping the three-lines menu in the top-left corner, then tapping “Settings and privacy.” Get to the push notifications page On this page, you’ll see a two headings, one with your Twitter handle, and one labeled “General.” In the heading with your handle, tap “Notifications.” In the next page, under the “Preferences” heading, tap “Push notifications” to open the page we’re looking for. Disable Spaces notifications On this page, you’ll see details of every single way that Twitter currently is allowed to send you push notifications on your phone. Under the heading “Related to you and your Tweets,” uncheck the box labeled “Broadcasts & Spaces.” This will disable notifications for Twitter Spaces as well as for live streams. While you’re already here, you may want to consider disabling other Twitter push notifications, if there are any you no longer want. Repeat Unfortunately — or perhaps usefully, depending on your outlook — Twitter’s settings for push notifications are saved on a per-device basis. So if you use more than one mobile device for Twitter, such as a phone and a tablet, you’ll need to repeat these steps and disable Twitter Spaces notifications on each device.

