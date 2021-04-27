The OnePlus Watch is a decent piece of hardware stuffed to the brim with bad and incredibly unfinished software. In our review, we said that not a single person should buy it, and that’s a verdict we’ll stand by until the company shows improvements to the wearable. If, however, you want to ignore us and everyone else telling you the OnePlus Watch is bad, it’ll be back in stock tomorrow.

In a tweet this afternoon, OnePlus confirmed that sales will open back up on April 28 at 11 a.m. ET for US customers. Sales will be open at oneplus.com/product/oneplus-watch.

So, to address the elephant in the room, why are we telling you that a product we wholeheartedly recommend against is going to be available tomorrow? It’s certainly not because you should buy it.

Rather, the interesting part of the story is that OnePlus is saying the watch will be “back” in stock. On April 14 when sales were supposed to open up, we couldn’t find reports of a single person, at least in the US, who actually managed to buy the product. Some users said it was out of stock within 60 seconds. One might assume this is due to the limited supply that OnePlus is known for pulling on launch day, but honestly, I’m not convinced this product was ever actually for sale. Perhaps OnePlus quietly limited supply severely in response to reviews to give a couple of weeks to roll out updates, one of which is already out. A disclaimer added to the product’s listing mentioning upcoming updates is pretty telling, if you ask me.

If you did manage to buy one last time around, drop a comment below and prove me wrong. Tomorrow, when sales open up at 11 a.m. ET, it’ll be interesting to see how long they last.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: