OxygenOS 10.3.10 brings the April patch to OnePlus 6/6T

Being hypercritical of OnePlus and the firm’s recent update track record appears to be paying dividends as OxygenOS 10.3.10 is now bringing the April 2021 security patch to older devices including the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

Sure, it’s not quite the full Android 11 update that many hardware holdouts are hoping for. But given how poor OnePlus has been at getting the very latest patch on devices over the past 18-24 months, this is a good move. OxygenOS 10.3.10 was confirmed as rolling out over on the official OnePlus Forums with very little else to speak of with this incremental OTA update.

The changelog is very short, just a footnote for the April 2021 security patch plus some fixes for “known issues” alongside the oft-touted “improved system stability.” It’s likely that you won’t notice any differences in performance or stability day-to-day when running OxygenOS 10.3.10 on your OnePlus 6 or 6T. That said you can check out the short changelog below:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04 Fixed known issues and improved system stability



We’ve seen OnePlus pull a number of recent patches and updates due to bugs. With that in mind, it might actually be worthwhile holding off trying to sideload or pull the update right away. The last thing you want is to encounter issues on your default device. You might have to wait a while as it’s rolling out in stages from today.

If you simply can’t wait for the OxygenOS 10.3.10 OTA to arrive on your device, then you can always try using Oxygen Updater to sideload the .zip file manually.

