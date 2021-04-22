Security updates are designed to keep Android devices as secure as possible, but you’re only as safe as your latest update. OnePlus does promise regular updates for its smartphones for at least two years, so let’s see how they’re handling the April 2021 security update.

The April security patch was released by Google on April 5, but actually started showing up on Samsung devices a few days beforehand. As a part of this month’s patch, Google issued a few key fixes, mostly of moderate severity.

OnePlus started rolling out the April patch 15 days after Google and over 20 days after Samsung.

Occasionally, these monthly patches also come with new features from OnePlus and other various fixes, but this month there’s no pattern to the company’s additions. On OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the April patch includes a plethora of bug fixes including addressing the overheating issues. On the OnePlus 8 series, the patch adds a new Data Monitor feature to the OnePlus Games app along with tons of bug fixes.

Between open betas and other rollouts, it can be tough to keep up with updates from OnePlus. Below, we’ve directly marked where the April 2021 update has hit OnePlus devices. This article will be regularly updated as new rollouts begin, and carrier updates marked where possible, too.

OnePlus 9 Series

Being the company’s current flagship, the OnePlus 9 series was first in line for the April 2021 security update. The latest patch rolled out on April 20 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with OxygenOS 11.2.4.4. The rollout includes North America, Europe, and India. Since this is a stable patch, it’s available to all users.

OnePlus 8 Series

The OnePlus 8 series falls a bit behind the curve compared to 2021’s flagship. The April 2021 patch is available to OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T, but only in Open Beta. The Oxygen OS Open Beta 3 for OnePlus 8T and the Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro delivers the latest security patch and rolled out in beta on April 21st. If all goes well, the patch should make its way to the stable update track by the end of the month or early May.

OnePlus Nord Series

So far, no April 2021 security update has been made available to OnePlus Nord, Nord N10 5G, or Nord N100.

OnePlus 7 Series and Older

So far, no April 2021 update has been provided to any OnePlus 7 series devices or earlier models.

