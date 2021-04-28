9to5Google Daily 649: Galaxy S21 devices get a unique Google Messages app, cloud browser company aims to ‘make Chrome faster’, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Messages rolling out One UI-like design on Galaxy S21 series
- Mighty wants to ‘make Chrome faster’ by streaming a browser from the cloud, starting on macOS
- Fearful of Google winning messaging, Apple executive argued for iMessage on Android in 2013
- Pichai teases ‘significant’ announcements at Google I/O 2021 as product cycles return to normal
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.