After rolling out a redesign to the Play Store that ditched the hamburger menu, Google is testing out yet another major revamp. The Play Store is currently testing a redesigned “My Apps” section that adds an overview page with more information.

A Reddit user spotted this new Play Store design, which alters the “My Apps” page we’ve known for years, replacing it with an “Overview” page. This new page shows Google Play Protect front and center followed by an “All apps up to date” section, which, presumably, shows a list of apps that have not been updated. Clicking through to that section shows a “Pending downloads” list and a “Check for updates” button.

Further down the page, there’s a storage section and “Send” and “Receive” buttons that integrate with Nearby Share. Finally, there’s a “Ratings and reviews” section.

We spotted this interface ourselves a few months ago, but this Reddit post is the first evidence that Google is actually rolling this interface out to users. As we pointed out at the time, the “Manage” tap shows the typical library of installed apps that we’re used to seeing in the Play Store. There’s also a toggle to show apps installed on the device and apps not installed on the device, the latter showing your history of app downloads.

