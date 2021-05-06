We recently asked you just how often you upgrade your Google Pixel, with mixed results. However, we now want to know just which Google Pixel device you are currently using on a daily basis.

As of May 2021, you could be using one of thirteen (yes, 13) Made by Google devices. That’s quite the array of options for a smartphone line that has only been available since late 2016. Sure, the standard vs. XL options do help bolster that figure a little bit, but the introduction of the a-series was the catalyst for a wider expansion of the Pixel series.

The move to a mid-range chipset for the 2020 flagship Pixel might have been a real off-putting inclusion for many people who might have otherwise been thinking of upgrading. With Google custom silicon coming with Pixel 6, you might even be hanging on to an older Pixel in the hopes of what Whitechapel might bring to the table.

Cameras are a big component, and until recently the solo and dual camera setups have been among the best in the business. The gap between the Pixel camera and the competitors has closed in recent years, and some devices have overtaken the computational photography chops of the series for sure.





Images from the OG Pixel still hold up though, and there is a reason why people love the contrasty, color-accurate Pixel look and feel. Another major selling point since launch has been the clean, regularly updated software. For many out there, the Pixel version of Android is the only way to experience Google’s OS – and with good reason. You’re guaranteed at least 3 full OS upgrades along with monthly patches right on release day.

It’s not all roses as the Pixel series has been plagued with issues almost since release. Hardware is hard, as Google has found out, but those are just a few reasons why you might use a Google Pixel – but what device are you currently using? Vote below and let us know your reasons why down in the comments section.

