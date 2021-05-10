All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare discount on Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case at $33. That’s on top of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 at $120 off and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case sees rare discount to $33

B&H currently offers the official Google Pixel 5 Fabric Case for $33. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut to date, is the best we’ve seen since January, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Google’s official Pixel 5 case wraps your handset in a fabric material that’s made of 70% recycled materials. Alongside being wireless charger-ready, it’ll add some protection against drops and scrapes, and a raised lip around the front keeps your screen safe as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Score a $120 discount on this ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Core m3/4GB/64GB for $450. Normally fetching $570, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, is $30 below previous discounts, and marks the best price to date.

Powered by a Core m3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C connectivity, and 4GB of RAM for multitasking. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 falls to $180

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $180. Normally fetching $270, you’re looking at 33% in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Whether you just picked up a new Android handset or want to upgrade the experience of an existing one, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings a lot to the table. Centered around a circular 44mm display, you’ll enjoy 5-day battery life with a swim-proof design. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities.

Bring JBL’s $100 Link View to your Assistant setup

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $100. Having originally retailed for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. JBL’s Link View Smart Display brings Google Assistant to your space alongside an 8-inch screen for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop.

Sony’s 2021 4K 75-inch Google TV hits $1,350

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV $1,350. Regularly $1,800, this one is currently on sale for $1,400 at Best Buy and is now up to $450 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This 2021 model Google TV brings all of the best apps and streaming services directly to its 75-inch 4K panel with HDR 10, AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, and “X-REALITY PRO” for upscaling HD content. Alongside the voice remote and built-in Google Assistant for barking orders at your new display, this wall mount-compatible model also features four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and more.

