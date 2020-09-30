As part of any smartphone launch in 2020, you have to expect a wave of official cases — and the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are absolutely no different in that regard.

Alongside the latest and greatest Google Pixel devices, there will be a new selection of laser-precise fabric cases for the new additions. As part of Google’s growing commitment to environmentally-friendly smartphones and associated accessories, the new fabric cases are now made of 70% recycled plastic.

The recycled design even includes fabric made from old water bottles, which when combined to the 47% recycled plastic used in the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, is quite an environmental saving when compared to some other brands. However, it is still a long way from 100% — which we do hope is eventually possible.

Of course a smartphone case needs to offer protection, and while the fabric cases are quite pricey at around $35 or €35, they offer premium protection with the most accurate cut-outs for important hardware like the charge ports, rear camera array, fingerprint sensor — and in the case of the Pixel 4a 5G — the headphone port.

















You’ll be able to pick up the official Pixel 5 cases in four distinct colors including: Blue Confetti, Static Gray, Basically Black and Pixel 5-exclusive Green Chameleon. All come with a colorful power button and “G” logo at the rear.





The Pixel 4a 5G official cases are also available in four colors including: Blue Confetti, Static Gray, Bascially Black, and the Pixel 4a 5G-exclusive Chili Flakes. Again, like the official Pixel 5 cases, the Pixel 4a 5G cases include colorful power buttons and “G” logo.

















All official cases for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have a soft-touch inside panel that should help protect your smartphone from scratches, dings, and scuffs. The recycled fabric is suitable for hand washing if you do happen to pick up dirt. If you want to pick up one for yourself, all options are now up for pre-order on the Google Store priced at $35.

More from Google Launch Night In:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: