While Samsung’s 2021 roadmap lacks a Note, it will still see the launch of at least three important devices. According to a new report, Samsung is aiming for an August launch event for its Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3, giving all three devices an earlier release date than their predecessors.

Yonhap News reports that Samsung is looking at an August 2021 launch for all three of these devices. Previous rumors were mixed on when these devices would debut, sometimes claiming a launch as early as June with others pointing at July. August, though, is on track with Samsung’s previous schedules and when the Galaxy Note series usually makes its debut. The Galaxy Note 20 event, for example, was on August 5, 2020.

This is still an earlier launch than what last year’s pattern would have suggested, though. While the Galaxy Z Flip first debuted in February, its 5G version that the next generation will follow up on didn’t arrive until the very end of July. The Galaxy Z Fold 2, then, launched in September after first showing up at the August Galaxy Note event. Finally, the Galaxy S20 FE didn’t make its debut until October 2020. If all goes according to plan, it seems like the Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 will all see a release date that’s earlier in the year, potentially also in the month of August.

Another tidbit in the Yonhap report is that the Galaxy S21 FE price is expected to fall somewhere around $625 USD when directly converted from Korean won.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: