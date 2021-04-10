Samsung’s biggest hit in the Galaxy S20 lineup was the more affordable S20 FE, and it seems a sequel is on its way. This weekend, we’re getting a first look at the Galaxy S21 FE.

There aren’t really any surprises with this year’s “Fan Edition” smartphone. Renders posted by @OnLeaks show a slightly-tweaked version of the design we see on the standard Galaxy S21 and S21+. It seems the frame-integrated camera bump will be present here, unlike on the Galaxy A series, though it’s explained that the bump “protrudes directly from the rear panel.” It’s hard to see from the render, but it sounds like the bump will feel a little different in person.

The rest of the design is pretty much as expected. Samsung is expected to stick with the “glasstic” back just like the S20 FE and S21, and the display has a centered punch-hole camera.

Notably, the Galaxy S21 FE measures in at a slightly smaller size compared to the S20 FE, 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. That’s a bit taller than the regular S21 and a bit wider, but shorter than the S20 FE. The new model will also be a bit thinner than last year’s. The new dimensions could point to a screen size of 6.4-inches, slightly smaller than last year, or perhaps some reduced bezel size.

It’s unclear when the Galaxy S21 FE will make its debut, but the second half of the year certainly makes the most sense.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: