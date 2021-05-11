With Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), Google, Apple, Amazon, and many other companies two years ago set out to create a new standard for smart home devices. With the first products set for year’s end, this initiative is now named “Matter” with a mark to certify products.

It starts with the Zigbee Alliance renaming itself to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and announcing “Matter.” The first iteration of the Matter protocol runs on Ethernet (802.3), Wi-Fi (802.11), and Thread (802.15.4) with Bluetooth Low Energy supported for setup.

Smart home devices that support Matter will be compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings, thus reducing confusion for consumers. One way that will be achieved is through a “Matter mark” that appears on certified devices, with the brand and logo explained as such:

The new symbol and wordmark of Matter tell its story of connectivity. The name was selected for its foundational nature. Matter is a building block for life, and now also for the IoT. The three arrow forms meeting in the Matter symbol communicate the brand promise of convergence and connectivity in its most distilled visual form. Its geometric construction and triangular nature express security and utility. The badge on product and packaging, with the Matter symbol and wordmark, notes that a product is Matter certified. The two-color visual identity has been simplified to represent Day and Night with gradients evocative of dynamic connections between products.

The Nest Hub (2nd gen) features a Thread radio that will support Matter. The specification was approved at the start of this month and first devices are “on track” to be certified and launch by late 2021.

Devices targeted for launch include lighting and electrical (e.g., light bulbs, luminaires, controls, plugs, outlets), HVAC controls (e.g., thermostats, AC units), access controls (e.g., door locks, garage doors), safety and security (e.g., sensors, detectors, security systems), window coverings/shades, TVs, access points, bridges, and others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: