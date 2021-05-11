Nothing’s Ear 1 wireless earbuds set for June launch

After teases, tidbits, and mystery surrounding Carl Pei’s new startup Nothing, the firm’s very first product – the Ear 1 wireless earbuds – will launch in June.

We broke news back in February that Nothing bought Andy Rubin’s failed Essential, which hints that a wider product line is in the works. Whether or not that includes smartphones remains unclear, but the very first product will be called the “Ear 1” wireless earbuds.

Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.

As has been the case with everything Nothing thus far, very little is known about what the earbuds will look like, the potential features, or the pricing. The only design tidbit shared by Carl Pei over on Twitter was a silhouette that shows what we can only assume is a stem-style design – that looks eerily like the OnePlus Buds at first glance.

Teenage Engineering is working with Nothing to create what they call a “stripped-down aesthetic.” The firm teased a design concept of what looked like a clear earbud earlier this year, but it’s unclear if Nothing’s Ear 1 will adopt this aesthetic or not:





No details on pricing or availability were shared on the Ear 1 earbuds, but we do know that Nothing is planning on building out a wider array of products that will also join an “ecosystem of smart devices.” Let’s hope that the Ear 1 earbuds can provide some interesting integrations when they eventually come to market.

