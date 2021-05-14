Google teases virtual I/O 2021 Photo Booth next week

At the start of this week, Google’s developer mascots on Twitter teased a “special surprise” at I/O. The company revealed this morning that there will be a Google I/O Photo Booth to take virtual selfies with Dash, Sparky, Dino, and Android.

Dash (Flutter), Sparky (Firebase), Dino (Chrome), and Android (Jetpack variant) on Tuesday took part in a fun video showing them come together after seeing an I/O spotlight. They gathered in front of a “Top Secret” crate as Google teased, “To be continued…” Our personal guess was that there would be a new developer mascot.

On the Friday before the developer conference, the video continued with the four characters activating a [Google Play] — ha! — Console, complete with the T-Rex having a hard time pushing their button before opting for using its tail.

It revealed that the surprise is a Google I/O Photo Booth that will let you take an “epic selfie” with all the mascots. This will presumably take the form of a mobile app or website, with Google sharing how it’s made with Flutter and Firebase. It will be available next week and one replacement for not being able to take a picture in front of the giant sign at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Get ready to take an epic selfie at #GoogleIO! Smile alongside Dash, Sparky, Dino, and Android in the official #IOPhotoBooth, made by @FlutterDev and @Firebase, next week. Don't forget to register → https://t.co/w0d67I9eaQ See you at I/O! 🔥🐦 🤖🦖 pic.twitter.com/DHJsmB8aVG — Google Developers 🔜 at #GoogleIO (@googledevs) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Google also shared that there will be a special guest appearance from Olympic champion Simone Biles at the keynote. An included clip shows her using a Pixel phone today to take pictures.

Heading into Google I/O like 🤸🏾‍♀️. #GoogleIO begins May 18, 10am Pacific at https://t.co/wBH2qvmwmY. Tune in for the latest news and product demos, with a special guest appearance from @Simone_Biles. pic.twitter.com/T1pra2W7Of — Google (@Google) May 14, 2021

