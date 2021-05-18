Today, Google took the wraps off of their vision for Android 12 and opened the beta testing period for the update. Ten OEMs have already committed to their devices participating in the Android 12 Beta, including Nokia, OnePlus, TCL, and more.

Each year, Google’s Pixel phones are among the first to gain access to the beta update of the latest version of Android, and Android 12 is no different. Alongside Pixels, phones from 10 brands will be able to use the Android 12 Beta.

As information becomes available for each brand’s Android 12 availability, we’ll update this post with which devices are supported and links to learn more.

Each company will have implemented Android 12 in their own way, with some like Oppo even including the beginnings of their usual skin. For now, don’t expect to use the new “Material You” designs on any of these devices, as Google shared that the design language would be coming to their Pixel phones first.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: