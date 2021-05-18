Material You is Google’s new personalized design language

“Material You” is Google’s “radical new way to think about design.” It’s a hyper-personalized approach to designing custom appearances for apps that fit users, starting on Android.

Matias Duarte announced Material You and touted years of development. It’s coming first to Pixel devices this fall. But will later be available on Chrome OS, the web, and wearables.

Designers across Google from Hardware, Android, and App teams came together to respond to this challenge, asking themselves, “What if form did not just follow function, but also followed feeling?” Material You explores a more humanistic approach to design. One that celebrates the tension between design sensibility and personal preference, and does not shy away from emotion. Without compromising the functional foundations of our apps, Material You seeks to create designs that are personal for every style, accessible for every need, alive and adaptive for every screen.

Google said it mixes color science and the ability for any app, including Google’s, to match “the user’s unique Material palette in real time.”

