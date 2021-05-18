Colors are going to be a big part of Android 12 when it reaches its final form and, while most aren’t live yet, Google is also adding more colors to the charging animations on Pixels with this update.
Whenever you provide power to a Pixel smartphone you’ll get a neat little animation along with it. A circular array of dots appear at the center of the display when using a wireless charger. When using a wired charger, nothing happens.
In Android 12, that charging animation is getting a slight upgrade. Alongside the array of dots is a subtle wave of color that goes across the entire display. This color matches your chosen system accent color in the first beta and, presumably, would match the color of your wallpaper in future releases thanks to Android 12’s color-matching tricks. This wave of color also now applies to wired chargers, but it only shows up on the lockscreen.
You can see exactly what the change looks like in the animations below.
