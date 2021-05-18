Android 12 redesign unveiled at Google I/O 2021

Google today unveiled a brand new look for its mobile operating system. The Android 12 redesign will launch later this year and updates many core parts of the user interface and experience.

For the past few years, Google has mostly just iterated and tweaked the Android UI with the occasional big component revamp. Simultaneously, various new features were added during that time. With Android 12, Google is massively overhauling everything from the ground up rather than the previous piecemeal approach.

The three big tentpoles in Android 12 are “Deeply personal,” “Private and secure,” and “Better together.” Everything from the lock screen to homescreens and system settings have been revamped in accordance with Material You.

On the personalization front, it starts with your wallpaper. Android 12 will extract the color and determines which hues are dominant and complementary. These colors are then applied across the notification shade, lock screen, volume controls, new widgets, and many other parts of the OS.

Various interactions have been redesigned. For example, the notification shade is greatly simplified with just four quick settings by default. There are eight when expanded with new tiles for Google Pay and smart home devices. Meanwhile, Google Assistant is now launched by long-pressing on the power button.

Performance-wise front, Google has reduced CPU time needed for core system services by up to 22% while reducing big core use by the system server by up to 15%.

