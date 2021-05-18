Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 1 [Gallery]

Google unveiled a massive visual redesign of Android at I/O today and it’s rolling out now. Over the coming hours, we will dive into Android 12 Beta 1 to chronicle all the new features and changes.

The newest features in Android 12 Beta 1 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, DP2, and DP3.

Hold for Assistant

If the new Assistant lock button shortcut is enabled, you cannot currently access Cards & passes, Device controls, or even the power menu. Google Pay cards and smart home access will eventually appear in Quick settings, but that’s not the case yet in Beta 1.

Settings > System > Gestures > Power menu

Material You

| Quick Settings

| Notifications

| Lockscreen









